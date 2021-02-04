Clarion Hospital Reports 11 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 11 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Monday, February 1, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 3, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/02/2021: 11,457

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,692

Positives: 1,829

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/02/2021: 37,693

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,760

Positives: 2,545

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/03/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 5 patients. 1 suspected. 4 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 29 patients. 2 suspected. 27 confirmed. 6 ICU.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy its very successful vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion. Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– Group “1A,” as defined by the PA Department of Health, is currently eligible for the vaccine.

– Scheduling continues to open/close as vaccines become available/used up.

– Any individual receiving first dose through BHS will receive 2nd dose as well. 2nd dose typically is scheduled at time of 1st dose. The state allocates 2nd dose distribution separate from 1st dose distribution.

– Clarion Hospital is working closely with Clarion County Officials to assist scheduling and vaccinating the elderly and those individuals who are at particularly high risk and who may not have access to the internet.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.