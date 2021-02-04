D9 Basketball Leagues Cancel Championships, District 9 Titles Still at Large

After a meeting with league principals and athletic directors, the KSAC has decided to cancel its league championship games to accommodate member institutions as the COVID pandemic rages on.

(Photo Courtesy of: Jared Bakaysa)

As a result of the decision, no 2020-2021 KSAC Basketball League Champions will be named this season. The AML and the D9 AAAA League will also not name champions for the 2020-2021 season.

These decisions do not affect the district playoffs, which will still take place as planned. Unlike other seasons, only each classification’s district champion will advance to the state playoffs.

Read the full press release here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.