Details of Alleged Assault of Elderly Woman Released

Thursday, February 4, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

shutterstock_608376650-cuffsFOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – The details of an incident where a Marienville woman allegedly assaulted her 82-year-old care-dependent mother in Jenks Township earlier this week have been released.

Court documents indicate 57-year-old Shirley Ann Renton was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Daniel L. Miller at 9:20 p.m. on February 1, on the following charges:

– Strikes, shoves, kicks or attempts/threatens care-dependent person, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She remains free after being released on her own recognizance.

The charges stem from an alleged incident in Jenks Township on Monday afternoon.

According to a criminal complaint, around 5:33 p.m. on Monday, February 1, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to Roses Road, near its intersection with State Route 66, in Jenks Township, Forest County, for a report of an elderly woman with a walker yelling for help.

Police arrived at the scene and spoke to a known victim who reported that she was struck by her daughter, Shirley Renton, who is her primary caretaker, the complaint states.

According to police, the victim was observed to be covered in snow with her hair wet and she was unable to walk due to her physical condition and her exposure to the elements. She was then transported to the Marienville-based State Police barracks for EMS evaluation, the complaint indicates.

Police then went to a residence on Roses Road and interviewed Renton.

According to the complaint, Renton told police the victim had left the residence without her realizing it. She reportedly repeated several times that she did not know the victim had left the residence. She went on to state that she and the victim had engaged in a verbal argument, and she then went upstairs to bed.

The complaint notes Renton then admitted to taking no action when the victim, who is 82 years old, left the residence in below-freezing temperatures.

Following further investigation, Renton also stated that the victim struck her, but said she was unsure where, and went on to say she then struck the victim twice in the face, according to the complaint.

During a second interview with Renton, she told police she did see the victim leave the residence after the altercation and failed to take action, the complaint notes.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on April 13, with Judge Miller presiding.

RELATED:

Woman Arrested for Allegedly Assaulting Elderly Mother in Jenks Township


