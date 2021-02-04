Donald Lee Johnson, 92, of Mechanicsburg, PA, died Sunday, January 31, 2021 Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, FL.

Born on November 18, 1928 in Clearfield, PA, he was the son of the late Lytle and Nellie (Rishel) Johnson.

On September 2, 1955 he married Betty (Klingensmith) Johnson. She survives.

Don was a veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean War.

His last career was as Comptroller for the State of Pennsylvania where he retired in 1997. Prior to that he worked for a manufacturing company as their controller starting out in Lewistown, PA and then going to Meadville, PA and then to Front Royal, VA.

Don and Betty wintered in Ellenton, FL. He loved his family fiercely, his friends, his God and Country, golfing and of course, anything Penn State.

He is survived by his children; Andrew Johnson and his wife Susan and their children Cora & Brent of Bloomfield Hills, MI, Dan Johnson and his wife Connie and their children Patrick & Ryan of Sunbury, OH, Janice Pritchett and her husband Dennis and their children Meghann, Michael & Joey of Alexandria, VA and Patty Schiefer and her husband Mark and their daughter Emily of Ocala, FL, and one brother, Andy Johnson and his wife Beryl of Middletown, RI.

Don was preceded in death by one sister and an infant brother.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation and a memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Burial will be in Beechwoods Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

