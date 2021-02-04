Featured Local Job: Dental Hygentist

The Salvation Army Dental Center in Oil City PA is seeking a Full-time Dental Hygienist.

This professional dental hygienist position is full time Monday through Friday, and offers competitive compensation and a comprehensive benefits package, including coverage for health, dental, optical and disability insurance, retirement, generous holiday pay and a great work environment.

Applicants must have all required certifications as a Dental Hygienist. A Public Health Hygienist certification is preferred, but not required.

Please email resumes to Tonya.Fleming@use.salvationarmy.org or they can be faxed to (814) 670-0376 or mailed to:

The Salvation Army Dental Center

PO Box 1277

Oil City PA 16301

(814)670-0374

