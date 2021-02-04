Jefferson County Woman Behind Bars for Attempted Murder

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Punxsutawney woman is behind bars, facing attempted murder, assault, and other charges in relation to a stabbing that occurred in Big Run Borough late last week.

Court documents indicate 60-year-old June Lee Frantz was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David B. Inzana at 9:30 a.m. on January 30, on the following charges:

– Criminal Attempt – Murder Of The First Degree, Homicide 1

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause Serous Bodily Injury or causes injury with extreme indifference, Felony 1



– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes Bodily Injury with deadly weapon, Felony 2– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Unlawful Restraint/Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1

She was lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in Big Run Borough late last week.

According to a criminal complaint, around 7:51 p.m. on January 28, Punxsutawney-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on East Main Street in Big Run Borough, Jefferson County, for a report of an assault.

The complaint states a know female victim indicated she was forced to leave her residence by June Frantz and was driving to the hospital. She was then advised to pull over somewhere safe to meet with police. Police then met the victim at an area business on Blinker Parkway in DuBois.

According to the complaint, police immediately noted the victim had several serious injuries, most notably, a puncture wound in her upper chest region above her breast with a considerable amount of blood coming from it.

The victim told police that Frantz came to her door, initially identifying herself as “Tammy,” and saying her vehicle had become disabled. Frantz then asked to use the victim’s phone. The victim reported that once she let her inside, Frantz then physically assaulted her, pulling her by her hair, and dragging her into the living room of the residence.

The victim went on to say she was forced onto a couch and struck in the face, head, and mouth until she had difficulty breathing. The victim reported Frantz then pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed her in the chest. She told police Frantz then went to the kitchen and got a kitchen knife, held it to her throat, and said she would kill her if she did not end her relationship with her boyfriend.

The victim reported Frantz then dragged her to the top of a stairwell in the kitchen and pushed her down a flight of stairs, causing a lower leg fracture. The victim said she pleaded for her life and agreed to leave end her relationship if she was set free. She noted it was then that Frantz identified herself as “June.”

The victim went on to state that she convinced Frantz she would end her relationship if Frantz would set her free, and she then got into her vehicle and saw Frantz walking away, heading southbound toward the Dollar Store.

According to the complaint, the victim was treated for her injuries at Penn Highlands DuBois before being transported to Allegheny General Hospital for further evaluation and treatment of the stab wound in her chest.

The complaint notes that during a phone conversation with the victim from the Emergency Department, the victim also indicated she may have left scratch marks on Frantz in attempts to fight her off. She also identified a unique physical characteristic on Frantz: a mole on her left cheek.

Police then went to search the residence where the incident occurred. They found a considerable amount of blood in the residence and corridors. Police also discovered a video surveillance camera at the rear of the home which captured footage of Frantz at the residence, according to the complaint.

Police also spoke to the victim’s boyfriend, who was able to positively identify Frantz. He also noted he previously dated Frantz for approximately 26 years before recently ending their relationship, the complaint states.

Frantz was then arrested and interviewed on January 29.

According to the complaint, she admitted to intentionally parking at the Dollar Store in Big Run Borough and walking to the victim’s residence in an effort to confront the victim. She said she was able to gain access to the house by telling the victim she was cold and asking to use the telephone.

The complaint states Frantz also admitted to physically assaulting the victim, punching her and pulling her hair, and using a pair of scissors to stab her in the chest.

A preliminary hearing for the case has not yet been scheduled.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.