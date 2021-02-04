Newbie Woman Charged With Harboring Wanted Criminal Waives Hearing

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem woman who reportedly lied to police and harbored a wanted criminal in her home waived her hearing in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate the following charge against 49-year-old Melissa Sarvey was waived for court on February 2:

– Hinder Apprehension/Prosecution-Harbor Or Conceal, Misdemeanor 2

The charge has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

Sarvey remains free on $5,000.00 monetary bail.

The charge stems from an investigation into the whereabouts of a man wanted on escape charges.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on December 10, Chief Robert Malnofsky Jr., of New Bethlehem Borough Police Department was contacted by a trooper from the Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force in regard to making an arrest of a wanted individual at an address on Washington Street in New Bethlehem. The suspect, Michael Zmuda, was wanted for escape, as well as other charges from other counties.

A debriefing was then held at the New Bethlehem Borough Police station on December 11. It was noted at the debriefing that on October 9, police responded to the same residence with information that Zmuda was seen there, and at that time, Melissa Sarvey told police he moved out of the area.

Sarvey was warned that she would be arrested if Zmuda was ever located at her residence and told she needed to contact police if he ever showed up there, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, when police arrived at the residence again and made contact with Sarvey, she was then asked if Zmuda was at the residence, and she said “no.” The task force then proceeded into the residence, and Zmuda was taken into custody there a short time later. Sarvey was then also taken into custody for her role in harboring Zmuda and lying to police about his whereabouts.

Sarvey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller at 11:45 a.m. on December 11.

