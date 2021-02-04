Out of Town Couple Plants Local Roots With New Chiropractic Office

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – The first day of business for Countryside Chiropractic operating in a remodeled landmark Hot Dog House was a good one for Dr. Isaac B. Jones.

(Pictured: Dr. Isaac B. Jones and Sylvia Jones of Countryside Chiropractic.)

Dr. Jones and his wife Sylvia decided to take the plunge, purchased the building, and are offering affordable, chiropractic care for the whole family. Jones brings with him 13 years of experience in his own chiropractic practice in Harmony, Pa.

While there are a number of chiropractors in the area, Jones said he is not aiming to take away any business.

“The more people you provide care, it is better because a lot of people aren’t aware of chiropractic,” explains Jones. “My approach to it is we’re not taking insurance here. That kind of takes that part of the game out of it because a lot of times insurance will dictate the type of care that you can get, how many visits you have, and your co-pay. All that stuff just got too demanding on our practice.”

Countryside Chiropractic charges $55.00 for the initial visit and x-rays. Each following visit for adjustment is $35.00.

“That’s why we decided to come up here and start fresh with no insurance. We’re cheap enough to where it doesn’t matter. That’s basically what your co-pay is with insurance. If you had insurance, it would probably be even more expensive…It’s saving people.”

Another reason for opening their practice here is they love the hometown atmosphere, and Isaac fondly remembers his first contact with Clarion and Knox.

He has been coming to the Clarion area since he was a kid for wrestling camps and tournaments.

“We loved the area so much that we bought a camp in the Knox area. I was already in love with it here, and it’s just so much more rewarding. It’s just a different crowd of people up here and just very friendly. I’m from a town called Coudersport in north-central Pennsylvania and grew up in the small-town environment, and we appreciate that. We are also a very outdoor type of family.”

The family also includes two daughters, Avery and Sierra, both students at Keystone Elementary. He has taken the girls out hunting with him, and Sylvia said she would cook it for them but pass on the hunting.

For now, the family is living in their camp but plans to build a home on the connecting property.

Jones proudly served his country as an infantry soldier for six years in the PA Army National Guard. He obtained a BS in Natural Science at IUP in 2004 and was a cum laude graduate of Sherman College of Chiropractic in 2007.

Following graduation, he started and ran a successful chiropractic practice for 13 years in Harmony. The office was voted #1 favorite chiropractic practice in North Pittsburgh in 2018 by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Jones treated thousands of patients over his tenure in Harmony from every age (minutes old to age 99).

Sylvia is the only additional employee, and Isaac readily admitted she is a secretary, front-desk person, and does pretty much does anything in the practice that the doctor doesn’t do.

Isaac did get help in extensively remodeling the Hot Dog House from Walnut Construction of Knox and their Amish crew.

for more information, call 814-918-2003 or contact countrysidechiropraticpa@gmail.com.

