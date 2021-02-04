Patricia “Pat” Steward, 79, of Clarion, passed away on February 3, 2021 at Butler Hospital.

She was born on October 19, 1941 in Miola to the late Harry and Alice (Reaghart) Kahle.

Her life was dedicated to family, friends, and her strong faith. She was an active lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church in Clarion where she served as a deacon and elder. Pat also enjoyed participating in her church’s “Caring Callers.” No family picnic was complete without her bacon pea salad and baked beans . Her quiet presence and unyielding devotion to others will leave an irreplaceable void in the lives of those who knew and loved her.

Pat is survived by her husband David Steward and children: Mike McEntire (Terri Robb) of Grand Valley, Lori (Kyle) Smith of Shippenville and Lynn (Scott) Giering of Clarion. Step-children: Cathy (Larry) Hruska, Cindy (Dave) Fleming, Cheryl (Bruce) Hartle, Carol Steward and Gary (Lisa) Steward. Five grandchildren: Travis Smith (Sarah), Kylynn Williams (Anthony) Emma Giering, Colin Giering, Molly Giering and one great-granddaughter, Monroe Smith. In addition, 8 step-grandchildren and 6 step-great-great grandchildren.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Ron McEntire, and two brothers, Roger and Carl Kahle.

The funeral service will be private. Interment will be at Cedarview Memorial Park.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.