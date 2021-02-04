Police Investigating Assault at Abraxas Youth Facility

HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are currently investigating an incident of assault at the Abraxas Youth Facility in Howe Township.

An assault at the Abraxas Youth Facility, located on Beavers Meadow Road in Howe Township, Forest County, was reported to state police around 9:04 a.m. on January 21.

No additional details are available at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.