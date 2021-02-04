Redbank Valley Plans Virtual Production

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Redbank Valley Drama Department is planning a virtual production for later this spring.

(Photo: Screen shot from Redbank Valley Drama Department’s 2020 virtual musical production. Courtesy of RVHS Drama Department.)

For the past several years, the Redbank Valley Drama Department has produced a musical to the enjoyment of the community. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 production of Mary Poppins was cancelled. Students were still able to share their talents with the community via a pre-recorded “virtual musical”. While different from an in-person event, the students were still glad to share the music in a time of turmoil.

Mrs. Julie Aaron, Redbank Valley English teacher and drama department head wanted to put on another musical, but cited concerns about social distancing as the main reason to forgo a musical. In addition, the production of a musical requires many hours of practice and planning. A play requires less work and practice. The last Redbank Valley play was presented in 2014, so a play will be a nice change.

The Redbank Valley Drama Department is pleased to announce that they will be presenting Once Upon A Wolf virtually! Students met on Friday, January 29 to discuss auditions and practices. Aaron plans to begin practices virtually at first, but later move to on stage, masked practices.

With the cooperation of the broadcast journalism class, the play will be recorded from multiple angles and edited. It will be made available on Saturday, April 17.

In order to view, community members will be required to purchase a ticket that will give them access to the recording for a set amount of time. Ticket sales will be handled through a partnership with On The Stage, a company specializing in digitizing high school productions. Ticket prices have yet to be determined, but multiple levels will be available for single viewers or families.

The students and staff of the Drama Department would like to thank the community for their years of support and look forward to sharing this year’s production with the community!

For the latest information about ticket sales and updates about progress, please follow the Redbank Valley Drama Department on Facebook.

