Say What?!: Suburban Illinois Bridge Hit by Truck for 14th Time Since Summer

LONG GROVE, Il. – A box truck crashed into a historic Illinois bridge with a low clearance – the 14th such incident since the bridge was reopened following repairs in 2020.

Witnesses said they saw the truck approaching the bridge on Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove, and it was apparent that the top of the vehicle was going to collide with the bridge cover.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.