Shirley A. Brannon

Shirley A. (Lieb) Brannon, 89, of Winfield Township, PA, formerly of Natrona Heights, died at Concordia Lutheran Home of Cabot on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Shirley was born in Pittsburgh, PA on Saturday, November 14, 1931 to the late George M. and Pearl V. Huch Lieb. She had lived in Natrona Heights until moving out to Concordia in 2017.

Shirley graduated from Westview High School class of 1950. After graduation she worked as a clerk for the Gulf Oil Co., Pittsburgh for 10 years retiring in 1960.

She was an active member of the Faith Lutheran Church of Natrona Heights and was a troop leader in the Girl Scouts and volunteered for Meals on Wheels and at the concession stand for Sylvan Pool.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 63 years: J. Duane Brannon; her children: Jay D. (Kimberly) Brannon of Natrona Heights, PA and Sharon B. (Cecil) Criss of Denton, MD; 3 grandchildren: Matthew, Elizabeth and Angela Criss. She was preceded in death by her parents; a grandchild: Nathanael Criss; a brother: Warren E. Lieb (2002) and her sister: Carol L. Mitzen (1970).

Family and friends are invited from 2-4 and 6-8 PM on Friday, February 5, 2021 to the Robert Peters Funeral Home Inc., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 (724-224-7730). Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the Faith Lutheran Church, 1500 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065 with Barbara Thompson, officiating (everyone is asked to meet at the church). Private burial will be held at Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell, PA.

The family would especially like to thank Concordia Lutheran Ministries Personal Care and Good Samaritan Hospice for the special care and love that they gave to Shirley.

Memorial Contributions can be made to: Meals on Wheels, PO Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065 or to Faith Lutheran Church.

For more information or to leave a condolence please visit www.petersfamilyfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.