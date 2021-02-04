SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Welcomes Muddy Paws Grooming
SHIPPENVILLE, PA – J&J Feeds and Needs, located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA would like to welcome Muddy Paws Grooming!
Muddy Paws Grooming is officially open for business!
Muddy Paws offers Baths, Deshedding, Haircuts, and Nail Trims for dogs of all sizes!
Hours are as follows:
Monday through Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: By Appointment
Call 814-226-6066 to schedule your appointment today!
