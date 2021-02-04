SPONSORED: Wanango Country Club Offers Mexican Specials Tonight, Fish Specials Friday Night, & Prime Rib Saturday Night
RENO, Pa. (EYT) – Wanango Country Club is offering awesome specials beginning Thursday evening through Saturday night!
With Lent starting in a couple of weeks, they have changed a few things around. Starting this weekend, they will offer a “Weekend Catch.” This will be served all three nights.
Wanango Country Club has also switched Prime Rib Night to Saturday; Saturday Seafood Night is now their Friday Fish Night.
DINE-IN, TAKE-OUT, and CURBSIDE PICK-UP available.
THURSDAY, FRIDAY, & SATURDAY NIGHTS
OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
To order please call 814-676-8133 and use option #2.
They will start answering the phone at 3:00 p.m.
This Weekend’s Drink Features (for dine-in only):
Margarita- $5
Pomegranate Rum Runner- $8
THURSDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Appetizer-
Chips & Dips- $7
Fresh tortilla chips served with guacamole & salsa.
Dinners-
Taco Dinner- $12
Three Tacos served with Spanish rice & refried beans.
Just a Taco- $3
Beef Barbacoa Chimichanga- $15
Slow-braised beef, rice, & cheese wrapped in a tortilla which is then fried & topped with tomatoes, queso, jalapenos, & green onion served with Spanish rice & refried beans.
Chicken Rice Bowl- $15
Chicken, peppers, onions, tomatoes, & cheese topped with black bean corn salsa, jalapenos, & guacamole.
“Weekend Catch”
Mahi Mahi- $28
Blackened or broiled topped with mango salsa & served with a side salad, rice & vegetable du jour.
Dessert-
Pecan Peach Cobbler- $6
FRIDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES
Dinners-
*All dinners served with Salad*
Beer Battered Fish Fry- $16
Haddock served with fresh-cut French fries, coleslaw, & tartar sauce.
“Weekend Catch”
Mahi Mahi – $28
Blackened or broiled topped with mango salsa & served with rice & vegetable du jour.
Dessert-
Pecan Peach Cobbler – $6
SATURDAY NIGHT’S FEATURES:
Dinners-
*All dinners served with salad*
12oz Prime Rib – $26
Served with mashed or baked potato & vegetable du jour. Au jus & horseradish served on the side.
“Weekend Catch”
Mahi Mahi – $28
Blackened or broiled topped with mango salsa & served with rice & vegetable du jour.
Dessert-
Pecan Peach Cobbler- $6
Their new Dine-In, Take-Out, or Curbside Pick-Up menu is also available.
DINE-IN/TAKE-OUT/CURBSIDE PICK-UP MENU
Appetizers-
Wanango Tango Shrimp- $11.00
Bavarian Pretzels- $8.00
Served with our beer cheese or house mighty mustard sauce
Reno Fries- $11.00
Pulled pork, queso, tomatoes, bacon, & jalapenos over house cut fries
Wings
Bone-In- 10 for $11.00
Boneless- 12 for $10.00
Wet Sauces: albatross, BBQ, Buffalo, butter & garlic, cajun BBQ, garlic butter Parm., jerk, honey mustard, holy moly, hot, mighty mustard, Nasty Nate’s
Dry Rubs: Cajun, cranch, lemon pepper
Ranch veggies & ranch or bleu cheese-$1.00
Salads
Classic Greens Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Caesar Salad- $8.00
Add grilled or blackened chicken- $2.00
Add Wanango Tango Shrimp- $3.00
Sandwiches-
** All sandwiches come with chips or fresh cut fries**
Bavarian Ham & Swiss Pretzel- $11.00
Served with mighty mustard sauce
Classic Reuben on Marble Rye- $12.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato & cilantro lime aioli
Options: plain or spicy
Add cheese- $.75
Fried Fish Sandwich on Brioche- $11.00
Served with lettuce, tomato, & tartar
Add Cheese- $.75
Beef on Weck- $13.00
Slow roasted beef topped with Swiss cheese on Weck
Option: side of horseradish
Kiddies-
Cheese or pepperoni pizza- $7.00
Chicken nuggets & fries- $7.00
Desserts-
House Cobbler- $6.00
Brownie- $5.00
Dinners-
** All Dinners come with side classic greens salad**
Southern Fried Chicken & Biscuits- $17.00
Southern fried chicken served with mashed potatoes & buttermilk biscuits smothered in sausage country gravy
12 oz. Strip Steak- $28.00
Served topped with our signature steak sauce, a side of mashed potatoes, & vegetable du jour
Chicken Marsala- $20.00
Chicken sautéed with mushrooms & green onions in a Marsala wine sauce served with mashed potatoes & vegetable du jour
Salmon “FORE” Ways- $19.00
Just Pick One!
All served with wild rice & vegetable du jour
1. Pecan crusted with a raspberry glaze
2. Blackened
3. Sweet chili glazed
4. Garlic butter & lemon pepper
Wanango Country Club is located at 314 Chestnut Street, Reno, Pa.
For more information, contact the country club at 814-676-8133 or wanangocountryclub@gmail.com.
Be sure to like and follow Wanango Country Club on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news.
