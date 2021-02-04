Three Children Injured in Route 368 Crash

LICKING TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say three children were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 368 on Monday afternoon.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:36 p.m. on Monday, February 1, on State Route 368, at its intersection with State Route 58, in Licking Township, Clarion County.

Police say 71-year-old Frank R. Black, of Sligo, was operating a 2008 Dodge Dakota and stopped on State Route 58 at its intersection with Route 368. He then failed to observe a 2010 Dodge Caravan, operated by 29-year-old Laramie N. Crissman, of Sligo, and entered the intersection, striking the Caravan on its passenger side.

Following the initial impact, Black’s vehicle traveled backward approximately 20 yards and came to rest on Route 58 facing north, while Crissman’s vehicle traveled east, crossed into the left lane, and went off the road, striking a guide rail. It then spun approximately 90 degrees clockwise and came to rest facing southeast.

Black and his passengers, identified as 23-year-old Jacob D. Schwartz, of Parker, and a 15-year-old male passenger, of Parker, were not injured. All occupants in the Dodge Dakota were using seat belts.

Crissman and three passengers, identified as 29-year-old Joshua L. Dilley, of Sligo, an 11-year-old female, of Sligo, and an eight-year-old male, of Sligo, were using seat belts, while a seven-year-old male, of Sligo, was secured in a booster seat, and two other juveniles, a four-year-old female, of Sligo, and a three-year-old female, of Sligo, were secured in front-facing child safety seats.

The 11-year-old female, the seven-year-old male, and the four-year-old female all suffered possible injuries but were not transported, according to police.

Black was cited for a traffic violation, and Crissman was cited for a registration violation.

