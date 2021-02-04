Sergeant Injured in Altercation at SCI Forest

JENKS TWP., Pa. (ETY) – State police say a Sergeant was injured during an incident at the SCI Forest facility on Wednesday.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, for a report of an assault.

Police say through an investigation, it was determined that a known SCI Forest Sergeant, identified as a 57-year-old Tionesta man, was injured during an altercation with a known inmate.

The identity of the inmate was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.