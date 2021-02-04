 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Sergeant Injured in Altercation at SCI Forest

Thursday, February 4, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

prisonJENKS TWP., Pa. (ETY) – State police say a Sergeant was injured during an incident at the SCI Forest facility on Wednesday.

Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to SCI Forest on Woodland Drive in Jenks Township, Forest County, around 4:49 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, for a report of an assault.

Police say through an investigation, it was determined that a known SCI Forest Sergeant, identified as a 57-year-old Tionesta man, was injured during an altercation with a known inmate.

The identity of the inmate was not released.

The investigation is ongoing.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.