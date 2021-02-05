13-Year-Old Passenger Injured After Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Car

SUGARCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local teen was injured in a suspected DUI crash in northern Armstrong County.

According a public information report released this week by Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened around 11:31 a.m. on January 26, on State Route 268 at its intersection with Beagle Club Road in Sugarcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say a 41-year-old Rimersburg woman was operating a 2013 Ford Focus, traveling north on State Route 268 when the vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. The vehicle then continued and came to a final rest off the right side of the roadway.

The driver and her passenger, identified as a 13-year-old female from Rimersburg, were both using seat belts.

The teen passenger suffered injuries of unknown severity and was evaluated by Sugarcreek Township Ambulance Service at the scene, but was not transported.

Police said the driver was not injured.

The crash is being investigated as a possible DUI crash.

Charges had not been filed against the woman as of Friday morning.

