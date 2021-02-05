A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A chance of rain before 7am, then a slight chance of snow showers after 5pm. Cloudy, with a temperature falling to around 25 by 5pm. Southwest wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. Little or no snow accumulation expected.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly before 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 15. Southwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Saturday – Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 26. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of snow showers after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 13. Light southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers. Cloudy, with a high near 31. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 22.

Wednesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 7.

Thursday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 20.

