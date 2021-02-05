Angela “Rosalie” Swab, 72, of Polk, passed away early in the morning of Thursday, February 4, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born August 20, 1948, in Franklin, she was the daughter of the late Aaron Miller and Hazel (Bell) Miller. Rosalie was married to Louis Swab; he survives her.

Prior to her retirement, Rosalie worked as a RSA at Polk Center for almost 20 years. She also worked at Dairy Queen for more than 20 years.

With a love of the outdoors, Rosalie could often be found tending to her beloved gardens and flowers. She also enjoyed watching TV and was an avid fan of the Dr. Phil Show.

Her favorite memories in life, however, will be of the time she got to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, Rosalie will be forever remembered by her two sons, Scott Swab and his wife, Michele, and Louis Swab, Jr., both of Franklin; her daughter, Amanda Tomlinson and her significant other, Jeremy Garren of Franklin; her ten grandchildren; her thirteen (soon to be fourteen) great-grandchildren; and by her nieces and nephews, Thomas Miller, Laurie Marin, and Davied Miller.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Greg Swab; and by her brother, Morris Miller.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Rosalie’s Life will be held at a later date and announced at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Rosalie’s honor to the American Heart Association, 444 Liberty Street, Suite 300, Pittsburgh, PA, 15222.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

