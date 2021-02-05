Area Woman Injured in I-80 Crash

PINE CREEK TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Police say a Corsica woman was injured in a crash that occurred on Interstate 80 early Tuesday morning.

According to DuBois-based State Police, the accident happened around 4:42 a.m. on Tuesday, February 2, on Interstate 80 eastbound in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County.

Police say 22-year-old Kaydee J. Pangallo, of Corsica, was operating a 2011 Chrysler Sebring, traveling east on Interstate 80 in the left lane, when she lost control on a slushy area. The vehicle then struck a guide rail with the front driver’s side, rotated counterclockwise while continuing east, and struck the guide rail a second time with its passenger side rear. It continued east and the passenger side rear crossed the center line and struck the driver’s side of a vehicle in the right lane.

The vehicle continued to rotate counterclockwise and struck the guide rail a third time with its front driver’s side, then continued to rotate and struck the guide rail a fourth time with its rear end. It came to a final rest facing east on the left lane.

The second vehicle involved continued to travel eastbound without stopping.

Pangallo was using a seat belt.

She suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to Penn Highlands Brookville by Clearfield EMS.

Falls Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Zimmerman Towing also assisted at the scene.

Pangallo was cited for a speed violation.

