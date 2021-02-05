 

Area Woman Suspected in Capitol Attack Taken into Custody

Friday, February 5, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Screen-Shot-2021-02-04-at-8.29.37-AMSANDY LAKE, Pa. (ETY) – A woman from the Sandy Lake area in Mercer County suspected of taking part in the assault on the U.S. Capitol was taken into custody on Thursday, February 4.

According to WTAE News, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh confirmed 40-year-old Rachel Powell, who has become better known as “pink hat lady” or “bullhorn lady” from the photos taken during the attack on the U.S. Capitol, was taken into custody Thursday night in New Castle.

No additional details are available at this time.

A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office told WTAE that information on the charges and Powell’s initial court appearance will be released soon.

Powell was first identified as the woman in the photos posted by the FBI in a New Yorker magazine article titled “A Pennsylvania Mother’s Path to Insurrection” by Pulitzer Prize-winner Ronan Farrow published on February 2.

Powell, who until recently worked part-time at a bookstore in Franklin, is a divorced mother of eight children, and also previously worked as an independent contractor selling dairy products for a company in Reynoldsville, Jefferson County.

In her interview with The New Yorker, Powell acknowledged her role in the assault at the Capitol, detailing some of the incidents that occurred, while declining to comment on some of her conduct that could carry criminal charges.

Area Woman Suspected in Capitol Attack Still At Large


