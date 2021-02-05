Bruno Genevro age 80 of Brockway died Feb 2, 2021, at Shadyside Hospital in Pittsburgh.

Born in Brockport Dec 8 1940, he was the son of the late Riccardo & Mary Josephine (Cristini) Genevro. He married Joanne (Astori) Genevro in 1983 at St. Catherine’s Chapel in DuBois.

Bruno graduated Brockway High School in 1958 and worked at Brockway Pressed Metals until he retired in 2004 except for his service in the US Army 1963 – 1965. He was a PFC Sharpshooter and spent much of his time in Germany.

Bruno served the community for many years as President of the Old-Fashioned 4th of July Committee. He also was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Kaimans Club in Brockway. He was also a lifelong member of St Tobias Church, also a member of Brockway Sons of Italy and Brockway Sportsman Club.

Bruno was a drummer, playing with a number of bands throughout his life, most recently with the Friday Niters. He shared his music in most recent years playing at nursing homes and senior centers. He saw how music brought life back into the elderly.

Bruno enjoyed Penn State football & basketball but also the family and friend tailgates that went along with them.

His love of music and love of his family are what defined him. He understood the importance of establishing traditions. The many family traditions that he established over his lifetime will carry on his legacy for generations. He had a natural skill of meeting people and drawing them in, to feel a part of his extended family. He was Uncle Bruno to not only his numerous nieces & nephews (who he adored) but also to many others that he engaged with throughout his life.

Bruno is survived by his daughter, Bruna (Tim) Grieneisen and son, Jeff (Holly) Genevro. Also survived by his grandchildren, Aiden & Phoebe Grieneisen, and Carter and Avery Genevro. His heart expanded with love when he became ‘Nonno’ to these 4 precious grandchildren.

Additionally, he is survived by his 2 sisters, Irene Koval of Erie, PA, and Josephine “Pena” Freemer of Brockport; 4 brothers, Frank (Anita) Genevro of Brockport, Geno (Jonie) Genevro, Tino (Eileen) Genevro of Brockway, and Mario Genevro of Falls Creek. He was preceded in death by 2 bandmember brothers, Fino and Jimmy Genevro; a sister, Enes Pinge; and an infant sister, Bruna.

Bruno will be joining his brothers, Fino & Jimmy, in heaven to complete the heavenly band as now they have their drummer to join with their accordion & base to complete the band. Keep your ears to the heavens.

Calling hours will be on Saturday, February 6, from 9AM until 9:45 AM in the Chapel at St. Tobias Church. Social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery. Full Military Honors will be accorded by Parson-Marnati Post #95 of the American Legion Saturday morning at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St Tobias Cemetery Association 1100 Hewitt Street Brockway, PA 15824, Hillman Cancer Center, Pittsburgh or to the charity of choice of the donor.

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.