Charges Pending Following Suspected DUI-Related Crash Involving 3-Month-Old Passenger

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Police say charges are pending following a suspected DUI-related crash that occurred on Wednesday evening in Tionesta where a three-month-old infant was a passenger in the vehicle.

Around 5:52 p.m. on Wednesday, February 3, Marienville-based State Police were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2000 Pontiac Sunfire on Irwin Street near River Street in Tionesta Borough, Forest County.

Police say upon further investigation, it was discovered the driver, identified as 28-year-old Cierra Stiteler, of Tionesta, was under the influence of alcohol.

According to police, Stiteler also had a three-month-old child in the vehicle when the crash occurred.

Charges related to driving under the influence and endangering the welfare of children, as well as other summary traffic violations, are pending the results of a blood test.

