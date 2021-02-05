Charles “Charlie” W. Huegel, 85, of Venus, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, February 4, 2021, at his home after a battle with cancer.

Born on November 5, 1935, in Norristown, PA, he was the son of Charles and Luise Blasius Huegel.

In 1954, at the age of 18, Charlie graduated from Williamson School of Trade in Media, PA, and headed west in his pickup truck, exploring the country and working as a farmhand in Wyoming and Montana. In 1955, he joined the US Navy and was a machinist mate on the USS Newport News. While serving in the Navy, Charlie met and married Doris Morgan Huegel on December 15, 1956. Last December, they celebrated the 64th wedding anniversary together.

After the Navy, Charlie attended Alfred University. In 1961, he moved the family to western Pennsylvania and worked as shop foreman at Young’s Tractor Sales in Shippenville. A few years later he returned to college and earned his teaching degree from California University of Pennsylvania in 1965. He taught Industrial Arts for 26 years – first at Pleasantville High School, then Titusville Junior High, and then the last 24 years at Cranberry Jr/Sr High School, from where he retired in 1993. After retiring from teaching, he pursued his passion of farming and working on tractors.

Along with his wife, Doris, he is survived by his children, grandchildren, and their spouses. Children include: Charlie Huegel of Seneca, Susan (Huegel) Jurkunas of Venus, John and Susan Huegel of Venus, and Lisa (Huegel) and John Sullivan of Brown’s Summit, NC. Grandchildren include: Katherine Lundy and her husband Michael MacDonlad of Boston, MA; Charles (Charkie) Huegel and Morgan Huegel of North Carolina, Zachary Huegel of Seneca, and Rex Huegel and Jenna Huegel of Venus. A sister, Susan Garibay of Kingmon Kansas also survives.

As per his request, services will be for the family only.

Memorials in Charlie’s honor may be made to Venus Evangelical Church or Clarion-Forest VNA Hospice.

