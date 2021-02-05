Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Feta Garbanzo Bean Salad

Add grilled chicken or steak for a hearty main-dish salad!

Ingredients

1 can (15 ounces) garbanzo beans or chickpeas, rinsed and drained

1-1/2 cups coarsely chopped English cucumber (about 1/2 medium)



1 can (2-1/4 ounces) sliced ripe olives, drained1 medium tomato, seeded and chopped1/4 cup thinly sliced red onion1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley3 tablespoons olive oil1 tablespoon lemon juice1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon pepper5 cups torn mixed salad greens1/2 cup crumbled feta cheese

Directions

-Place the first 11 ingredients in a large bowl.

-Toss to combine. Sprinkle with cheese.

