Clarion Hospital Reports 13 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported 13 new positive COVID-19 cases since their previous report.

The previous report was released on Wednesday, February 3, 2021.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Update February 5, 2021:

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 2/04/2021: 11,513

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 9,740

Positives: 1,842

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 2/04/2021: 37,928

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 15,870

Positives: 2,567

Hospital Inpatients as of 2/05/2021, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 6 patients. 2 suspected. 4 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 31 patients. 0 suspected. 31 confirmed. 4 ICU.

DOH Reporting: Butler Memorial Hospital reported five additional deaths since their last report: three deaths on 2/03/2021 and two deaths on 2/04/2021.

Vaccine

– BHS continues to deploy its very successful vaccine clinics in Butler and Clarion. Appointments continue to be limited by doses received from PA DOH.

– Vaccine scheduling, when open, is available to Butler County and Clarion County residents, 65 and older.

– When vaccine is available, BMH is vaccinating 1200 individuals/day; CH 600 individuals/day.

– Clarion Hospital is working closely with Clarion County Officials to assist scheduling and vaccinating the elderly and those individuals who are at particularly high risk and who may not have access to the internet.

– Go to www.butlerhealthsystem.org or www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus for further information.

– PA DOH distribution and future deliveries remain unpredictable.

· Always:

– Wear a mask.

– Maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.

– Avoid events and gatherings. They contribute to and cause community spread.

– Cover your mouth and nose when in public spaces. Wash your hands frequently. Don’t touch your face. Cover coughs and sneezes.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Specimen Collection Sites

The specimen collection site in Clarion is at 22631 Rt. 68, Clarion, PA 16214.

The specimen collection site in Butler is at 304 Delwood Road, Butler, PA 16001.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

