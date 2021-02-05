Local Teen Sees Success in First Few Months of Small Business Launch

CROWN, Pa. (EYT) – Kiara Stitt has her parents to thank for the motivation to chase her dreams of owning a small business.

Kiara Joyce Stitt is a nineteen year-old entrepreneur who always knew she wanted to own her own business.

“I knew from when I was very little I wanted to start my own company,” Stitt said. “Growing up I watched my parents own several businesses, and it always gave me the motivation to have my own, too. I just had to figure out what I wanted it to be.”

Not too long ago, she decided her starting point would be something she always had on her – lip balm.

Blonde By Kira Joyce began as a lip balm brand, but quickly turned into a skincare company that creates a variety of lip balms, lip scrubs, tinted lip balm, lip butter, and even fragranced wax melts. Along with the products to use, Kiara created lip balm holders and mini pouches to secure everything.

SOME of the lip balm fragrances are:

– Rose

– Maple Chai and Sweet Cream

– Coffee and Cocoa

– Spiced Pear and Whiskey

– Honey and Bourbon

– Salted Carmel and Kahula

“I wanted to make lip balm with fragrances that you can’t find anywhere else, but I also did many months of research and experiment to create the perfect formula for ultra-hydration,” Stitt added. “I wanted to give my customers the best of both worlds.”

Kiara recently launched a Valentine’s Day line that includes individual products, as well as the “Take Me Out” and “Love Spell” bundles.

More information on Blonde by Kiara Joyce can be found on their Facebook Page or on their website.

If you are unable to order online, or just want to get out and about, Blonde by Kiara Joyce can also be found at The Hair Studio in Tylersburg.

Kiara resides in Crown with her parents, Tim and Shannon Stitt, her brothers, Kelton and Kase Stitt, and her dog, Riley. She is a graduate of North Clarion High School and is pursuing a degree in Business Management with a minor in Marketing from Clarion University.

Kiara doesn’t want to stop here. Her future plans are to grow her business even more than she has in the past 3 months.

“All of my customer reviews so far have been so positive and everyone loves how smooth it is. I wanted to create something fun and fresh for people to enjoy, and I can’t wait for what the future has in store,” Kiara stated. “I also want to extend a special thank you to everyone who has supported my business along the way so far, especially my parents for being so reassuring and having such a big influence on the start of my career as a business owner.”

