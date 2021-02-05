Featured Local Job: Outside Sales Representative



The Voto Manufacturers Sales Co. in Clarion, PA is seeking a self-motivated, detail-oriented Outside Sales Representative to join their team.

Would you like to manage a territory where you build lasting relationships, and have experience with rigging, digging, wear products, steel & hose products? Would others describe you as someone who pays attention to details, is customer service oriented and loves selling? If you’re a team player who is seeking an excellent opportunity to join a solid, growth-oriented employee-owned company with a commitment to its customers and employees, consider joining their team.

Voto Sales is seeking a motivated, self-driven Outside Sales Representative to work out of their Clarion, PA location. They offer a competitive compensation package first year transferring to open ended commissions going forward, and a benefits package after a 90-day provisional period.

The ideal candidate will prospect and generate new commercial business as well as perform cold-calls in the field to generate new permanent sales through proactive contact via in person, telephone, email, fax, websites, computers, etc. This candidate should be able to support existing clients, generate new clients, help implement sales/marketing responses to customer leads, and have an ability to conduct product demonstrations. Must be proficient in Word, Internet, and AS400. A current valid Driver’s license required. Drug screening and reference check will be performed.

Responsibilities:

Identify leads, manage prospects and acquire new business

Service existing clients

Effectively demonstrate product line

Meet established goals for territory development and sales quotas

Deliver products

Qualifications:

Experience in the rigging, digging and industrial hose markets

Strong mechanical aptitude

Experience in developing and executing territory sales strategies

Strong presentation, negotiation, and closing skills

Self-motivated and able to work independently to meet or exceed goals

This is a full-time position requiring a minimum of 40 hours per week. Benefits offered include vacation, sick time, short-term and long-term disability, holidays, 401(k) with ER match, and ESOP retirement plan.

If interested please contact Human Resources at Steubenville@votosales.com. A remote interview process may be necessary.

