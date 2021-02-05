 

Featured Local Job: Resident Care Aide

Friday, February 5, 2021 @ 07:02 PM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Country Springs Personal Care is currently accepting applications for Resident Care Aides.

They presently have part-time and on-call positions available. In addition to a supportive family environment, they offer competitive pay and benefits.

***Paid in-house training***

Country Springs invites you to call 814-745-3276 or email mgatesman@clarview.care to apply. You can also visit them online at www.clarviewnursing.com/employment for an editable application.

EOE

Country Springs Personal Care is located at 14691 Route 68, Sligo, PA

Clarview Rest Home, Inc. d/b/a Country Springs subscribes to a non-discrimination policy.


