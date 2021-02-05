Healthcare Worker Accused of Forging 80-Year-Old Woman’s Checks Surrenders to Police

INDIANA CO., Pa. – Police say an area woman accused of forging checks from an elderly woman’s account herself in on Thursday.

According to police, 45-year-old April L. Kovach, of Rural Valley, Pa., who was wanted on multiple charges ranging from forgery to identity theft, turned herself in to the Indiana-based State Police on Thursday, February 4.

A warrant had been issued for her arrest on January 26, 2021.

Kovach was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Susanne V. Steffee at 1:45 p.m. on February 4, on the following charges:

– Forgery – Unauthorized Act In Writing, Felony 2

– Access Device Issued to Another Who Did Not Authorize Use, Felony 3 (eight counts)

– Theft By Deception-Prevent Acquisition Of Info, Felony 3 (eight counts)

– Identity Theft, Felony 3 (eight counts)

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, she was lodged in the Indiana County Jail.

The charges stem from an investigation initiated in the fall of 2020.

Police say on September 18, 2020, the victim, an 80-year-old female of Valley Road, White Township, Indiana County, reported having received a copy of a check drawn on her bank account without her knowledge or permission. The check was made payable to April Kovach in the amount of $2,500.00. At the time, Kovach was employed as the victim’s home healthcare aide. Upon a review of her personal bank statements, the victim also discovered eight fraudulent ATM withdrawals, altogether totaling $3,889.25, the first of which occurred on August 25, 2020.

On October 26, 2020, a search warrant was served on Kovach’s bank.

A review of Kovach’s bank statements revealed that the check, in the amount of $2,500.00, had been deposited into Kovach’s account on September 3, 2020. Troopers also found that several cash deposits were made into Kovach’s account within the timeframe of the fraudulent ATM cash withdrawals from the victim’s account.

Troopers also obtained video surveillance that showed Kovach depositing a $2,500.00 check and using the victim’s debit card at an ATM in White Township.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 23 at 8:45 a.m.

