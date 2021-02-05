Jefferson County Man Faces Charges for Indecent Assault of 8-Year-Old Girl

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Brookville man is facing criminal charges after he allegedly inappropriately touched an 8-year-old girl.

Court documents indicate 35-year-old Mark Alan Aharrah was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Gregory M. Bazylak at 8:31 a.m. on February 4, on the following charges:

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1



– Unlawful Contact With Minor – Sexual Offenses

He remains free on $40,000.00 unsecured bail.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred at a residence in Brookville in late January.

According to a criminal complaint, on January 28, Brookville Borough Police were contacted by a known woman who was very distraught and said her eight-year-old daughter said she was inappropriately touched by Mark Aharrah.

The woman told police the victim was at Aharrah’s residence playing with another child and she and Aharrah were tickling each other when Aharrah began to “tickle her between the legs and on the chest.” The victim stated it made her uncomfortable, so she went home and told her parents, the complaint states.

The complaint notes the victim said the touching was on top of her clothes, and that the incident took place in Aharrah’s residence.

Police advised the victim’s family to take her to Children’s Hospital for an examination. Police also contacted Jefferson County Children and Youth Services (CYS) and ChildLine about the investigation.

Police also spoke to the victim who reportedly gave the same details about the incident. She also noted another adult was in the residence, but was in the kitchen and didn’t see what had occurred. In addition, she reported that Aharrah was “digging his fingers” in while touching her genitals, according to the complaint.

Aharrah was then interviewed about the incident.

He initially denied any contact with the victim, but then reportedly changed his story and admitted he touched her inner thigh, up toward her crotch area. He also reportedly went on to admit to touching her genitals over her clothing, the complaint states.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on February 11, with Judge Bazylak presiding.

