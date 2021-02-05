Knox Man Accused of Punching, Shoving Man During Dispute Sentenced to Time Served

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was sentenced to time served on Wednesday on charges for reportedly punching and shoving a man during a dispute.

On Wednesday, February 3, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II to a minimum of 91 days up to a maximum of two years less one-day confinement on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault stemming from an incident that occurred in Knox Borough on September 1.

Siple was given credit for 91 days of time served and was granted immediate parole status.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim of the incident.

Siple pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 6.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following charges, related to incidents on February 26, 2020, and September 1, 2020, were also dismissed as a result of the plea agreement:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3

– Display Known Fictitious/Stolen/Issued For Inspection, Summary

– Driving While Operator Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary

– Fraudulent Use/Removal of Registration Plate, Summary

– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1-3rd or Subsequent Violation, Misdemeanor 3

Jefferson County Domestic Violence Incident

Judge Foradora Sentences Siple to Probation Regarding Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville

Court documents indicate Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora sentenced Siple to two years of probation on one first-degree misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and time served on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault on January 6, in relation to another domestic incident that sent a female victim to an area hospital. He will serve that sentence consecutive to a previous sentence in Jefferson County of one year of probation on a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct handed down on December 3, 2020.

