 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Knox Man Accused of Punching, Shoving Man During Dispute Sentenced to Time Served

Friday, February 5, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

gavel-1238036CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Knox man was sentenced to time served on Wednesday on charges for reportedly punching and shoving a man during a dispute.

On Wednesday, February 3, President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton sentenced 36-year-old Michael Steven Siple II to a minimum of 91 days up to a maximum of two years less one-day confinement on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault stemming from an incident that occurred in Knox Borough on September 1.

Siple was given credit for 91 days of time served and was granted immediate parole status.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim of the incident.

Siple pleaded guilty to the above charge on January 6.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Defiant Trespass Actual Communication To, Misdemeanor 3
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

The following charges, related to incidents on February 26, 2020, and September 1, 2020, were also dismissed as a result of the plea agreement:

– Receiving Stolen Property, Felony 3
– Display Known Fictitious/Stolen/Issued For Inspection, Summary
– Driving While Operator Privilege is Suspended or Revoked, Summary
– Fraudulent Use/Removal of Registration Plate, Summary
– Driving License Suspended/Revoked Pursuant to Section 3802/1547B1-3rd or Subsequent Violation, Misdemeanor 3

Jefferson County Domestic Violence Incident

Judge Foradora Sentences Siple to Probation Regarding Domestic Incident in Reynoldsville

Court documents indicate Jefferson County President Judge John H. Foradora sentenced Siple to two years of probation on one first-degree misdemeanor count of unlawful restraint/serious bodily injury and time served on one second-degree misdemeanor count of simple assault on January 6, in relation to another domestic incident that sent a female victim to an area hospital. He will serve that sentence consecutive to a previous sentence in Jefferson County of one year of probation on a third-degree misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct handed down on December 3, 2020.


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.