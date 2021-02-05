Longer, Not Shorter, Raccoon Hunting Season Proposed

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Pennsylvania’s raccoon hunting season likely will be slightly longer in the 2021-22 license year because of proposed Sunday hunting opportunities up for adoption in April.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission intends to maintain an October start to the raccoon hunting season and keep the season open through the firearms deer season and beyond. Additionally, raccoon hunters would have three Sundays – Nov. 14, 21 and 28 – on which they could hunt, based on the Game Commission’s proposal.

A clerical error in the Jan. 23 Board of Commissioners meeting agenda misrepresented the Game Commission’s proposed 2021-22 raccoon hunting season, making it appear as if the season would be closed during the firearms deer season. The error has been identified and the Jan. 23 seasons and bag limits news release available to view online has been updated with corrected season dates.

The season is proposed to run Oct. 23-Nov. 13; Sunday, Nov. 14; Nov. 15-20; Sunday, Nov. 21; Nov. 22-27; Sunday, Nov. 28; Nov-29-Feb. 19, 2022.

The board will consider these corrected season dates at its April 17 meeting.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.