Man Wearing Dog Mask Accused of Stealing $2,400 of ‘Sex Gear’ from Sligo Residence

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Theft charges have been filed against a man who allegedly stole over $2,400.00 of “sex gear” from a residence in Sligo.

Court documents indicate the Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Raymond William Neyer stemming from an incident that occurred nearly a year ago.

According to a criminal complaint, around 9:54 a.m. on February 14, 2020, Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to a report of a theft at a residence on Front Street in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police then spoke to a known victim who reported he had been in the hospital and had a friend, identified as Raymond Neyer, stay at this house to take care of his dog while he was away. The victim told police that when he got home on February 9, he discovered that his “sex gear” was missing from his residence.

The victim also told police he had surveillance cameras, and the video footage showed Neyer leaving the residence with backpacks and bags.

The complaint notes the victim provided police with a receipt of all of the items that were stolen, along with a flash drive of the video surveillance footage.

According to the complaint, police reviewed the footage and found it showed Neyer coming and going from the residence on several occasions, including several where he was carrying a backpack or bag. The complaint states on some occasions, Neyer wore a dog-like mask, and further investigation discovered photos on Neyer’s Facebook page of him wearing the same mask.

Based on the receipts the victim provided, the value of the items stolen was estimated at $2,400.00, according to the complaint.

Police spoke to the victim again on June 6, 2020, and the victim reported that Neyer had contacted him via Facebook Messenger and admitted to taking the items. The victim then provided police with screenshots of the conversation, according to police.

The following charge was filed against Neyer through Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on December 30, 2020:

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.