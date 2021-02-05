Raymond K. Wardrop, 68, of Barkeyville, PA, died unexpectedly Feb. 1, 2021, in Bedford, PA.

Born Oct. 1, 1952, in Lorain, OH, he was the son of the late Keith & Doris Wardrop.

Raymond was educated in Ohio.

He was a truck driver for West Motor Freight, and was making a delivery to Walmart in Bedford when he passed.

Ray enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles.

He is survived by his long time companion, Molly E. Sharrar Strus and her children, Karen Warsing & her husband Brett of Chicora, Mark Strus of Rimersburg, Shelly Allen & her husband Scott of WV, and Jenn English & her husband Joe of Venus; 7 grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren also survive.

Ray is survived by his sister, Jacqueline Pettit of Sheffield Lake, OH.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jerry Wardrop.

There will be no viewing or visitation.

Memorials may be made to the Venango County Humane Society.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.