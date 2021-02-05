Say What?!: Wallet Lost 53 Years Ago in Antarctica Returned to Owner

SAN DIEGO, Ca. – A California man said he was shocked when the wallet he lost 53 years ago was returned to him after being found in the place were he lost it: Antarctica.

Paul Grisham, of San Diego, said he doesn’t remember losing his wallet while serving as a meteorologist in the U.S. Navy in Antarctica in October 1967, but the wallet found during the demolition of a building at McMurdo Station, the southernmost town on Earth, definitely used to be his.

