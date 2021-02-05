SPONSORED: Let Stiller’s Meats Help with Your Super Bowl Party
SENECA, Pa. – Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse in Seneca has just things you need to make your next party delicious!
Here are some of the winning dishes that they offer.
Veggie Trays/ Meat & Cheese Trays-
Pick Up Veggie or Meat & Cheese trays for Super Bowl Sunday.
Beef Sticks-
Stiller’s famous beef sticks will be perfect for every football fan.
Smoked Brisket-
Order a mouthwatering smoked brisket as the center of your football buffet.
Doesn’t matter which team wins – Stiller’s Brisket is the WINNER.
Call Stiller’s at 814-493-8208.
Stiller’s Meats and Smokehouse is located at 3190 State Route 257 in Seneca, PA. They are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/ or call 814-493-8208.
Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.