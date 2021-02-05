 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: The Presidents Day Sale Is Going on Now at Clarion Ford

Friday, February 5, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

clarion ford buildingCLARION, Pa. – You won’t want to miss these great discounts and incentives at Clarion Ford!

ford f-150Get $9,000 in total savings on a new 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab XLT 4×4. There are only 2 remaining!

ford f1502Save $7,250 off MSRP on a 2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab STX 4×4. Also only 2 remaining!

ford ecosportIf it is a 2020 Ford EcoSport SE 4WD you desire, you can get a $6,000 factory rebate.

ford edgeTake your pick of $5,000 in factory rebates OR $3,250 in rebates and 0% financing for 60 months on a new 2020 Ford Edge SE AWD.

ford escapeThe all new 2020 Ford Escape SE 4WD can save you $3,000 with retail trade assist plus, and includes 0% financing for 60 months or 1.9% for 72 months.

Clarion Ford is following all the required safety protocols to ensure a safe and friendly shopping environment for all of their current and new customers.

Visit them on Main Street in Clarion for friendly smiles during normal business hours or at the all-new website: www.clarionauto.com.

Remember: “Nobody Beats Us!”

Clarion Ford 970x90


Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2021 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.