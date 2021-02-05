State Police Investigating Theft in Mahoning Township

MAHONING TWP., Pa. (ETY) – Police are investigating the theft of a Chromebook that occurred earlier this week in Mahoning Township.

Around 5:43 p.m. on February 1, Kittanning-based State Police were dispatched to a residence on Kohlersburg Road in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, for a report of a theft.

Police say it was determined that a package belonging to a known 24-year-old female victim, of New Bethlehem, was removed from the victim’s front porch.

According to police, the package, which contained a Chromebook 4, valued at $243.79, was taken sometime between noon and 2:30 p.m. on Monday, February 1.

The investigation is ongoing.

