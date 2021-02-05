Shannen Leeann Patton, age 27, of Corsica, PA, passed away on February 3, 2021, at Penn Highlands DuBois. She was born on July 2, 1993, in DuBois, PA.

She was the loving daughter of Russell J. and wife Diane Moore of LeContes Mills, PA, and Darla Kay (John Gula) Patton Pearce of Clarion, PA.

Shannen graduated from Brockway High School in 2011, obtained her Bachelor’s Degree from Clarion University in 2014 in Rehabilitative Sciences with Addiction. She attended online classes at Edinboro University and earned a Master’s Degree in Social Work in August of 2019. Utilizing her advanced degree and education, Shannen worked as a Social Worker at the Area Agency on Aging in Brookville, where she helped those in need.

Shannen was Christian by faith, a member of the Corsica Volunteer Fire Department, liked playing bingo, and had a soft spot in her heart for her three dogs and seven cats. She also had a special talent of helping brides plan their weddings of which she really enjoyed.

In a final act of kindness and compassion, Shannen’s organs were donated and will save the lives of those whom she never even knew. In addition to her parents, she is survived by three sisters, Danielle Moore, Jessica and husband Joel Zupich, both of Clearfield, and McKenna Patton of Clarion; two brothers, Ryan and wife Jaylene Shaffner of Woodland, PA, and Anthony and wife Toni Moore of Grampian, PA; and her paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Moore Folmar of Curwensville, PA. She is also survived by three nieces as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Jerome Moore and her maternal grandparents, Tom and Dotty Patton.

Friends will be received on Saturday, February 6, from 10AM to 1PM at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. In keeping with Gov. Wolf’s mandates social distancing protocols will be in place and masks are required. If you plan to attend the viewing, please keep your visit short so all that would like to pay their respects may do so.

A Funeral Service will follow at 1PM at the funeral home with Evangelist Raymond Stiner officiating. Burial will be in the Beechwoods Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 7023, Merrifield, VA, 22116-7023 or the Center for Organ Recovery & Education, 204 Sigma Drive, Pittsburgh, PA, 15238.

Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of the arrangements.

