A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly sunny, with a high near 27. Southwest wind 11 to 15 mph.

Tonight – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 16. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday – A chance of snow showers, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Sunday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 6. West wind 3 to 7 mph.

Monday – Partly sunny, with a high near 25. Light and variable wind.

Monday Night – A chance of snow showers, mainly after 1am. Cloudy, with a low around 19. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Tuesday – A chance of snow showers before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Wednesday – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 24.

Wednesday Night – A chance of snow showers after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 13. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday – Cloudy, with a high near 26.

Thursday Night – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – A chance of snow showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

