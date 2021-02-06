Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry Chocolate Crawl Event Begins Monday

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion’s sweetest time ever will begin on Monday, February 8.

The Clarion Chamber’s “First Chocolate Crawl” is the perfect outing for all of our chocolate-loving people!

Visit participating businesses throughout the week of February 8 through February 15, sample decadent chocolate treats of all kinds, shop in amazing stores, and enjoy your time exploring around the Clarion area.

The following businesses will be participating in this new event:

The Haskell House

Deer Creek Winery

McDonald’s (Main Street Location)

Lifespan Family Services (will be set-up at the Chamber)

FL Crooks & Co.

Escape Room Clarion/9 World Axe Throwing/MMA

Dan Smith’s Candies & Gifts

Clarion Area Chamber of Business & Industry

Stop by the chamber office, pay $5.00, and receive a list of businesses participating throughout the week of February 8 to February 15. Visit each location, enjoy the chocolate treat, have your official map signed/stamped.

Enjoy shopping and checking out what the business has to offer.

After you have visited each business and your card is validated, drop it off at the chamber office for a drawing to be drawn on Facebook Live on Tuesday, February 16, at 10:00 a.m.

Businesses that are interested in participating are advised to contact the chamber office. Provide a $25.00 gift certificate that will be given away during the Facebook Live drawing on Tuesday, February 16. Stamp/validate each attendees map who comes into your business after they have received your chocolate treat.

Please call the Clarion Chamber office if you are interested in participating or if you have any additional questions. They can be reached at 814-226-9161.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.