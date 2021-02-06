Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Farmers Market Enchiladas

Pack your dinner with all these delicious veggies!

Ingredients

3 medium zucchini, quartered lengthwise and sliced

1 poblano pepper, seeded and chopped



8 ounces sliced fresh mushrooms8 ounces cherry tomatoes1 tablespoon olive oil1 teaspoon ground cumin1/2 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese1 cup crumbled queso fresco or feta cheese, divided1/2 cup minced fresh cilantro, divided2 tablespoons lime juice14 corn tortillas (6 inches), warmed1 can (15 ounces) enchilada sauce

Directions

-Preheat oven to 400°. In a large bowl, combine zucchini, poblano, mushrooms, and tomatoes; drizzle with oil and sprinkle with cumin, salt, and cayenne. Toss to coat. Divide vegetable mixture between 2 lightly greased 15x10x1-in. baking pans. Roast 15 minutes; rotate pans top to bottom. Roast an additional 10 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Return to bowl and cool slightly.

-Stir in Monterey Jack cheese, 1/2 cup queso fresco, 1/4 cup cilantro, and lime juice. Place a scant 1/2 cup vegetable mixture off center on each tortilla. Roll up and place in a greased 13×9-in. baking dish, seam side down. Top with enchilada sauce; sprinkle with remaining queso fresco.

-Bake, uncovered, until enchiladas are heated through and cheese is melted, about 20 minutes. Top with remaining cilantro.

