Deer Creek Winery to Host Valentine’s Dinner for Two on February 12; Live Entertainment Tonight
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Deer Creek Winery is hosting a Valentine’s Dinner for Two on Friday, February 12.
The event is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
Deer Creek Winery is providing the following:
– A candlelit dinner
– A bottle of wine of your choosing
– Endless salad and garlic toast
– Create your own pasta bowl
– Dessert
Click here for more information or to order tickets.
Enjoy live entertainment on Saturday, February 6, at Deer Creek Winery!
Saturday’s lineup
– Enjoy a wide variety of music from country to today’s pop tunes from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. by Gary Bickerstaff.
– Then, from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Master Blaster will be playing a wide array of music. They are equipped for karaoke.
Deer Creek’s Gift Shop
Browse Deer Creek’s gift shop and sample their vinegars and oils, while listening to live music in a country atmosphere.
Deer Creek Cafe
Deer Creek also serves hand-rolled crust gourmet pizzas, a variety of Goot Essa cheese plates with home-made toasted baguettes, and bruschetta with a twist – along with new menu items.
For a selection of wines that can be served with a meal, click here.
More Information
For more information, call 814-354-7392, or visit Deer Creek’s website here, or follow Deer Creek’s Facebook page.
