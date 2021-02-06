Franklin Man Killed in Route 322 Crash

CANAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a Franklin man was killed in a one-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday morning on US 322.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened as a 2003 Chevrolet TrailBlazer was traveling west on US 322, west of Grove Road, in Canal Township, Venango County, around 7:59 a.m. on Friday, February 5.

Police say the road conditions were icy with the weather being clear. As the TrailBlazer crested a slight knoll in the roadway, the operator – 32-year Kyle A. Nulph, of Franklin – lost control of the vehicle. It crossed into the eastbound lane as the vehicle was spinning slightly counterclockwise. The vehicle struck a tree, south of the roadway, on the passenger side.

Nulph was pronounced dead at the scene by Venango County Coroner Christina Rugh.

He was not using a seat belt.

Community Ambulance, Utica Volunteer Fire Department, and Cochranton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene.

Lowry’s Auto Body towed the vehicle from the scene.

PennDOT also assisted on the scene with road conditions.

