Janet K. Heffern, 80, of Utica, passed away early in the morning at UPMC Hamot in Erie on Thursday, February 4, 2021.

Born June 19, 1940, in Franklin, Janet was the daughter of the late Robert E. and Thelma A. (Lubold) Snyder. On July 9, 1960, she married Walter D. Heffern; he preceded her in death on September 14, 2019.

A proud member of her community, Janet was always giving her time to help others in many groups, such as the Utica Fire Hall, the Polk Quilting Association, and was a Poll Worker for over 20 years. She was also a member of the Polk Presbyterian Church and a member of The Eastern Star.

With a love of the outdoors, Janet enjoyed golfing, her chickens, her dog, and her farm-style country life. She also enjoyed being at home, always making improvements to it, finding time to read a good book, or complete a puzzle.

Her favorite memories, however, will be of the times she got to spend with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memory are her three sons, Brian K. Heffern and his wife, Mieke, of Franklin, Scott D. Heffern and his wife, Lisa, of Polk, and Matthew S. Heffern and his wife, Mia, of Gilbert, AZ; her daughter, Jennifer D. Kochis, and her husband, David, of Cranberry Twp; her eight grandchildren, Amy Heffern of Pittsburgh, Sarah Kochis, Samantha Kochis and Sydney Kochis, all of Cranberry Twp., Madison Heffern and Mark Heffern of Gilbert, AZ, Patrick Born and his wife, Robin, of Virginia Beach, VA, and Jason Born of Germany; and her great-grandchild, Wyatt Born, of Virginia Beach, VA.

Janet is further survived by her brother, Robert E. Snyder, Jr. of Santa Fe, NM.

In addition to her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald E. Snyder, and William Snyder and his wife, Linda.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation.

A Celebration of Janet’s Life will be held at a later date and will announced at the convenience of the family.

Janet will be laid to rest next to her husband in Oak Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Janet’s honor to a charity of one’s choice.

To send cards, online condolences, or for more information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

