Kathy Shirey, 67, of Guthrie, Oklahoma, passed away on February 4, 2021, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family after succumbing to a long illness.

She was born to parents Matson and Carrie Craig, on January 23, 1954, in Brookville, Pennsylvania. Kathy graduated from Union High School in 1971, and received an Associates of Specialized Business degree from Duff’s Business school in 1973.

Kathy married Ken Shirey on July 14, 1973, and they lived primarily in Pennsylvania until 1998, when she relocated with her family to Oklahoma. She is survived by her husband, as well as her children, Jackie Huffman and Sarah Lambert, sons-in-law, Larry Huffman and Brian Lambert, and grandchildren, Declan and Olivia Lambert, all of Guthrie, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her sisters, Carol Foringer and husband Wilbur, Eleanor Rea and husband Ed, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews and other family members from her husband’s side, all of whom will remember her with love.

Kathy worked for over 20 years for Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City before retiring in January 2020. Holding numerous positions at Mercy, Kathy worked as a billing clerk, then a hospice clerk, and finally, retiring as a Senior Charge Specialist. Those who worked with her will remember her fondly as a hard worker with the willingness to help anyone who needed her.

One of Kathy’s greatest joys was her walk with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. As a pastor’s wife and a part of the ministry for over 40 years, Kathy enjoyed going to church, singing, playing piano, and sharing the gospel with anyone who would listen. Romans 1:16, “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth; to the Jew first, and also to the Greek.”

Kathy also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, and spending time with her family. She was an accomplished quilter, and enjoyed baking cookies with her kids. Most of her free time was spent with her family, especially her grandchildren, and she loved to hear from her family still in Pennsylvania.

Viewing will be held from 12:00 – 8:00pm, Monday, February 8, 2021, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home, family will receive friends from 5:00pm – 7:00pm. A funeral, both in person and via live stream will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at Hahn-Cook/Street & Draper Funeral Home with a burial to follow at Rose Hill cemetery.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.