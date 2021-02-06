 

Kristy Droske Announces Week Four Results of Get*Fit Challenge 2021

Saturday, February 6, 2021 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

No Excuses aCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The results for Week Four – Get*Fit Challenge 2021 are in!

WEEK FOUR RESULTS:

WINNING TEAM: ThE sLiMpSoNs

TOP DOG (Highest individual % lost): Derek Swartfager of Fatty Farmers

Weekly Ringers: (individuals who were the highest % lost on each team)

Belly Bailout Rachel Colwell
Blubber Busters Jeremy Hallberg
Chunky Monkeys Kim Karns
Die Lard Deeanne Kline
Down Sizers Ron Bair
Droopy Drawers Autumn Boddorf
Drop It Like It’s Hot Riley Fox
Dump Your Rump Carol Bell
Fabulous Fatties Fighting to Stay Fit Michelle Johnson
Fat n’ Furious Nadia Mangiantini
Fatty Farmers Derek Swartfager
FLABulous 6 Shirley Kyle
Hardcore Parkour Alex Hetrick
Lean Queens Abby Zyhowski
Lighten Up Heather Crompton
Lumpy Ladies Nikki Penny
Mission Slimpossible Carrie McHenry
Phat Fit Chicks Emily Crofoot
PhatBoys Jake Hickman
Scale Slaughterers Pam McHenry
Shifting Weight April Renninger
Take it to the Mac’s Tess Greathouse
Team Twinkies Judy Wolbert
The Slimpsons Alisha Hibell
Waistin’ Away Leah Towner
Work In Progress Amber Sanders

Kristy’s Nutrition Tip for the Week:

KNOWLEDGE IS POWER:

Understanding more about your wellness and fitness leads to better retention of lifestyle changes. If you gear yourself with the knowledge of how and why things work, compliance and retention often become easier. This doesn’t mean you need to spend a ton of time reading and researching, it simply means to occasionally take the time to look something up (something of relevance or interest to you personally in wellness/fitness/nutrition).

With all the negativity/politics/etc., wouldn’t you rather spend constructive time browsing on your phone!? …when we do find a little time to browse, pass on the random browsing, and put a purpose to it. Some examples of a few topics that are great to learn a little about: metabolism, benefits of yoga, hydration, best stretches to do each morning, etc.

Tip: pay attention to the source that you are reading from, not all media is Fact…lol, as if you needed reminded of that after the last few months….Try and go with articles that are peer-reviewed, or utilized more valid search engines (googlescholar). Look for valid publications at the bottom of pages.

~ Kristy

Quote for the Week:

“Workout because you love your body, not because you hate it.”

YOU CAN HAVE RESULTS – OR EXCUSES – NOT BOTH

No Excuses Training & Coaching
Kristy Droske MS, CPT, CES, CSS

For more information, please call or text 814-541-0129 or check out Kristy’s Facebook page – No Excuses.

Check back next week on exploreClarion.com for Week Five Results!


