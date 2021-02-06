Lloyd D. Stewart, Sr., 83, of Cooperstown, passed away early in the morning of Friday, February 5, 2021, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born February 15, 1937, in Etty, Kentucky, he was a son of the late Mant S. and Mary (Burke) Stewart. In June of 1958, he married the love of his life, the former Barbara Lineman; she survives him.

Most days, Lloyd could be found working as a Mechanic for Suzi’s Garage.

A well-liked member of the Cooperstown community, the stories of Lloyd “water skiing barefoot” or snow skiing were well known to those that knew him. In his younger years, Lloyd was also an avid roller hockey player, mostly during the 1960’s and 1970’s, and was a member of the Loyal Order of Moose. He was a strong and kindhearted man who will be missed by many.

In addition to his wife, Lloyd will be forever remembered by his son, Lloyd D. Stewart, Jr. of Seneca; his daughter, Shelly Stewart of Franklin; his granddaughter, Dakota Seliy and her husband, Michael, of Pittsburgh; his great-grandson, Uriah Seliy; his brother, Phillip Stewart and his wife, Gail, of Franklin; his two sisters, Effa Ellajean Forsell, and Nora Cheers and her husband, Don, both of Franklin; his sister-in-law, Shirley Stewart; and by his numerous nieces and nephews.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; his five brothers, Feril Stewart, Lee Stewart, Ben Stewart, Bob Stewart, and Bernard “Eugene” Stewart; and by his two sisters, Dorothy McCool and Annie Teal.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no visitation. Funeral services for Lloyd will be held at a later date and will be announced at the convenience of the family.

Gardinier Funeral Home, Inc., 1315 Chestnut Street, Franklin, PA 16323, were entrusted with funeral arrangements.

To send cards, online condolences, or for further information, family and friends are invited to visit www.gardinierfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2021 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.